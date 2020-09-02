Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) versus Toronto-Dominion Bank (OTCMKTS:TD) Financial Contrast

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) and Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

This table compares Toronto-Dominion Bank and Avidbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toronto-Dominion Bank 17.44% 11.84% 0.64% Avidbank 20.18% N/A N/A

This table compares Toronto-Dominion Bank and Avidbank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toronto-Dominion Bank $44.50 billion 2.01 $8.78 billion $5.03 9.87 Avidbank $54.76 million 1.53 $12.86 million N/A N/A

Toronto-Dominion Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.7% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Avidbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Toronto-Dominion Bank has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avidbank has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Toronto-Dominion Bank and Avidbank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toronto-Dominion Bank 1 7 3 0 2.18 Avidbank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus target price of $69.60, suggesting a potential upside of 40.18%. Given Toronto-Dominion Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Toronto-Dominion Bank is more favorable than Avidbank.

Summary

Toronto-Dominion Bank beats Avidbank on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. The company also provides capital markets, and corporate and investment banking services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; providing advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to companies, governments, and institutions, as well as automated teller machines, telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The company offers its products and services under the TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, and TD Securities brand names. It offers personal and business banking products and services through a network of 1,098 branches and 3,394 automated teller machines in Canada; and through a network of 1,257 stores. The Toronto-Dominion Bank was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the San Mateo, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking account, money market account, saving account, and certificates of deposit. Its personal lending products include secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking offers working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending offers permanent loans and bridge financing products. The company provides financing solutions, such as technology and asset-based lending, and sponsor finance. The company also offers construction lending products, including land acquisition loans, pre-development loans, construction spec SFD, owner-occupied SFD, condominiums, subdivision, unsecured business lines, real estate bridge loans, and RLOC – real estate secured loans. In addition, it provides various services, such as automated clearing house payments and collections, bill pay, wire transfer, lockbox, merchant, remote deposit capture, ATM/debit cards, credit cards, business courier, cash management, and notary services. Avidbank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.