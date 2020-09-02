Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) & La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Financial Survey

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) and La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Casper Sleep and La-Z-Boy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casper Sleep 0 3 5 0 2.63 La-Z-Boy 0 3 2 0 2.40

Casper Sleep presently has a consensus price target of $11.44, indicating a potential upside of 25.83%. La-Z-Boy has a consensus price target of $34.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.73%. Given Casper Sleep’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Casper Sleep is more favorable than La-Z-Boy.

Profitability

This table compares Casper Sleep and La-Z-Boy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casper Sleep N/A N/A N/A La-Z-Boy 4.07% 12.42% 6.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.9% of Casper Sleep shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of La-Z-Boy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of La-Z-Boy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Casper Sleep and La-Z-Boy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casper Sleep $439.26 million 0.83 -$93.04 million ($8.86) -1.03 La-Z-Boy $1.70 billion 0.90 $77.47 million $2.16 15.47

La-Z-Boy has higher revenue and earnings than Casper Sleep. Casper Sleep is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than La-Z-Boy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

La-Z-Boy beats Casper Sleep on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc. provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners. The company was formerly known as Providence Mattress Company and changed its name to Casper Sleep Inc. in January 2014. Casper Sleep Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas. This segment sells its products directly to La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores, operators of Comfort Studios and England custom comfort center locations, dealers, and other independent retailers. The Casegoods segment imports, markets, and distributes casegoods (wood) furniture, including bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces, as well as manufactures upholstered furniture. This segment sells its products to dealers, La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores, and other independent retailers under the American Drew, Hammary, and Kincaid brands. The Retail segment sells upholstered furniture, casegoods, and other accessories to the end consumer through its retail network. This segment operates a network of 350 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and 535 Comfort Studio locations, as well as in-store programs with 542 outlets in Kincaid and England. La-Z-Boy Incorporated also produces reclining chairs; and manufactures and distributes residential furniture. The company was formerly known as La-Z-Boy Chair Company and changed its name to La-Z-Boy Incorporated in 1996. La-Z-Boy Incorporated was founded in 1927 and is based in Monroe, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.