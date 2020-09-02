BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the July 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 710,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.17.

BLK opened at $596.24 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $605.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $582.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.43.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.41 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 29.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

