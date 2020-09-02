Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the July 30th total of 7,500,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 701,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 67,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at $1,549,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 439,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after acquiring an additional 207,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at $2,551,000. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BMO opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average is $55.08. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 44.51%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays cut Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.40.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

