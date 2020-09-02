Short Interest in Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) Decreases By 23.5%

Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the July 30th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 755,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 165.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Gritstone Oncology by 21.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRTS stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Gritstone Oncology has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $12.96.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,966.45% and a negative return on equity of 85.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

