Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

AKR stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 14.84%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 113.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 19.4% during the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 28.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

