ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for ArcelorMittal in a research report issued on Sunday, August 30th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.39). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Independent Research raised ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

MT opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.20. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 682.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 118,970 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 269.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 292,810 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth $422,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 381.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 392,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 310,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 101.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 56,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

