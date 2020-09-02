Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Downgraded to Neutral at Colliers Secur.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) was downgraded by Colliers Secur. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

RST has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Get Rosetta Stone alerts:

Rosetta Stone stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. Rosetta Stone has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $733.84 million, a PE ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rosetta Stone will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rosetta Stone by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 66,801 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rosetta Stone by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 278,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.