Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Downgraded to Neutral at Colliers Secur.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) was downgraded by Colliers Secur. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
RST has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.
Rosetta Stone stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. Rosetta Stone has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $733.84 million, a PE ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 0.76.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rosetta Stone by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 66,801 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rosetta Stone by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 278,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rosetta Stone Company Profile
Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.
