Centrus Energy’s (LEU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Centrus Energy (NASDAQ:LEU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

