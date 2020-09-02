Cormark Comments on OceanaGold Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$132.84 million during the quarter.

OGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on OceanaGold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price target on OceanaGold from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. OceanaGold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.33.

OGC stock opened at C$2.98 on Wednesday. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$4.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

