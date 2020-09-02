Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Honeywell International in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 31st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.62.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HON. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $167.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.75. The company has a market cap of $116.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 90,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 409.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $7,324,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

