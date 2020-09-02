Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Increased by Analyst

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Ryerson in a report issued on Sunday, August 30th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryerson’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.00 million. Ryerson had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.71%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

RYI opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $217.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 213.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the second quarter valued at $65,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

