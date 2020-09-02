Oak Street Health Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 31st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

