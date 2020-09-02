Avis Budget Group Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) – Analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avis Budget Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 31st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($7.12) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CAR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.05 million. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth $389,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 67,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.80 per share, with a total value of $2,088,732.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 808,706 shares of company stock worth $26,282,696 over the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

