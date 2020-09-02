Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 31st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels forecasts that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $48.24.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.