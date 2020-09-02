Truist Securiti Weighs in on Westlake Chemical Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Westlake Chemical in a report released on Monday, August 31st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WLK. Cfra raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $75.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 161.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 840,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after purchasing an additional 518,844 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,790.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 64,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 15.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 16,847 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 62.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 47,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 45.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Further Reading: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.