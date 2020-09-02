Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,486 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $142.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.24. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The firm had revenue of $137.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $4,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,132,280 shares in the company, valued at $496,466,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $17,963,247.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,842.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,247 shares of company stock worth $24,482,622 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $260.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

