Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.88 Million Position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,768 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,566,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $76.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.67. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DNKN shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

In other news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $546,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,191,753.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.