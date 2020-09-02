Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $639,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 3,158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Celanese from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.85.

NYSE CE opened at $105.17 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $128.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

