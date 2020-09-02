California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 22,026 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,026 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Kilroy Realty worth $15,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,060,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,224,000 after purchasing an additional 649,549 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,679,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,372,000 after purchasing an additional 860,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,568,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,682,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,920,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,737,000 after purchasing an additional 134,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average of $62.87. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $88.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KRC shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

