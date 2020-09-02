Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 882,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 33,581 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $15,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.8% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,955,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $463,358,000 after buying an additional 3,065,858 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.5% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,368,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $160,953,000 after buying an additional 486,112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,133,833 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $157,010,000 after buying an additional 3,585,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 18.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,994,343 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $154,613,000 after buying an additional 1,391,126 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.76.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

