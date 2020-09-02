Analysts Expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Will Post Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will report earnings per share of $2.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $2.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $10.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $11.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $13.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALXN shares. TheStreet lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $596,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,071,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,990,000 after buying an additional 408,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $36,726,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

ALXN stock opened at $112.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.47. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Freeline Therapeutics Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush
Freeline Therapeutics Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush
Piraeus Bank S.A. Short Interest Down 92.7% in August
Piraeus Bank S.A. Short Interest Down 92.7% in August
Plug Power Inc CAO Martin Daniel Hull Sells 33,333 Shares of Stock
Plug Power Inc CAO Martin Daniel Hull Sells 33,333 Shares of Stock
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. SVP Steven K. Wilson Sells 7,143 Shares of Stock
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. SVP Steven K. Wilson Sells 7,143 Shares of Stock
Fortress Biotech Director Malcolm Hoenlein Buys 16,667 Shares
Fortress Biotech Director Malcolm Hoenlein Buys 16,667 Shares
MBIA Inc. Director Charles R. Rinehart Sells 25,000 Shares
MBIA Inc. Director Charles R. Rinehart Sells 25,000 Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report