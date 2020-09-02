Analysts Expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Will Post Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will report earnings per share of $2.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $2.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $10.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $11.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $13.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALXN shares. TheStreet lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $596,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,071,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,990,000 after buying an additional 408,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $36,726,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

ALXN stock opened at $112.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.47. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.