California Public Employees Retirement System Has $15.15 Million Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 876,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 937,767 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.08% of Mplx worth $15,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1,565.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 18.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth $52,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 14.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Mplx by 57.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Mplx from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.93.

Shares of MPLX opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $30.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 26.44%. Mplx’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

