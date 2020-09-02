California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,546 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 472,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UGI were worth $15,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. FMR LLC raised its stake in UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 21,816 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 428.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. UGI Corp has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $337,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski acquired 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $247,018.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,248 shares of company stock valued at $604,580 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. ValuEngine lowered UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

