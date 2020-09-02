California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Axon Enterprise worth $12,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 167.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,443,000 after purchasing an additional 393,252 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 120,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAXN opened at $87.43 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.25.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $141.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.36 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, August 7th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $78,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,247.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,699 shares of company stock valued at $243,399 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

