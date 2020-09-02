California Public Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 455,144 Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 455,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,138,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Draftkings at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Draftkings stock opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. Draftkings Inc has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $44.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.86.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Draftkings Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 796,348 shares of Draftkings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $30,898,302.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,021 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 548,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $21,295,845.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 758,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,412,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock valued at $57,087,914 in the last three months.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Draftkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Draftkings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cannonball Research began coverage on Draftkings in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Draftkings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

