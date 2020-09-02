California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $12,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 118.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

HTA opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $178.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.