California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $12,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the first quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 20.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in HD Supply in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

In other HD Supply news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,419,115.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,073.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 459,129 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $16,335,809.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 656,720 shares of company stock worth $23,578,321. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HDS opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $43.37.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

HDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

