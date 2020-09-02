FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 93.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCFS opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $55.44 and a 12 month high of $101.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.85.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $412.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

