$3.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to announce earnings of $3.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.30. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings per share of $3.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $13.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.83 to $13.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.88 to $15.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $341.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $295.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $302.83. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.7065 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

