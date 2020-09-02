California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Post worth $12,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 747.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Post in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Post in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Post by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 129,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Shares of Post stock opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 0.62. Post Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $68.97 and a 1-year high of $112.38.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark W. Westphal acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.87 per share, with a total value of $169,740.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,361.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

