Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $13,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 56.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% in the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $144.06 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $158.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.64 and a 200-day moving average of $135.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.31). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 3,130.03%. Analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

