Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for BigCommerce in a research note issued on Monday, August 31st. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman forecasts that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BigCommerce’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BIGC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $111.99 on Wednesday. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

