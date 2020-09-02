Zacks: Brokerages Expect Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Post Earnings of $8.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $8.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Eight analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $9.62. Biogen posted earnings of $9.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $35.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.45 to $38.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $31.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.50 to $37.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.15 EPS.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 28.8% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 589,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,443,000 after buying an additional 131,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 433.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $279.75 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.85 and its 200-day moving average is $297.08. The firm has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

