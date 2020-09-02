California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13.02 Million Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,467,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,073 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PG&E were worth $13,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in PG&E by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 125,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 62,951 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PG&E by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $1,047,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 218,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 90,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCG opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.35. PG&E had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a positive return on equity of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.59.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

