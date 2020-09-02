Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,300 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 20,639 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Cree worth $13,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CREE. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 50.0% in the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 100.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 299.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 14.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

CREE opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.01. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CREE shares. Roth Capital downgraded Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cree from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

