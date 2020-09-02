California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Sensata Technologies worth $13,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 170.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ST. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $141,048.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 75.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.18. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $576.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

