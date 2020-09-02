United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($1.34) Per Share

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for United States Steel in a report issued on Sunday, August 30th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($1.34) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.42). KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United States Steel’s FY2020 earnings at ($5.82) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on X. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.68.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $14.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 11,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

