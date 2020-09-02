$1.78 EPS Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to announce $1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42. TransDigm Group posted earnings per share of $5.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 68.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $12.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.33 to $14.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BofA Securities upgraded TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $472.40.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.53, for a total value of $9,104,676.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total value of $4,378,412.50. Insiders sold 89,924 shares of company stock valued at $42,270,940 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 38.2% during the second quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 389,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,267,000 after buying an additional 107,700 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $503.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $461.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.53.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

