$1.78 EPS Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to announce $1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42. TransDigm Group posted earnings per share of $5.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 68.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $12.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.33 to $14.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BofA Securities upgraded TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $472.40.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.53, for a total value of $9,104,676.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total value of $4,378,412.50. Insiders sold 89,924 shares of company stock valued at $42,270,940 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 38.2% during the second quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 389,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,267,000 after buying an additional 107,700 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $503.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $461.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.53.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Freeline Therapeutics Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush
Freeline Therapeutics Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush
Piraeus Bank S.A. Short Interest Down 92.7% in August
Piraeus Bank S.A. Short Interest Down 92.7% in August
Plug Power Inc CAO Martin Daniel Hull Sells 33,333 Shares of Stock
Plug Power Inc CAO Martin Daniel Hull Sells 33,333 Shares of Stock
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. SVP Steven K. Wilson Sells 7,143 Shares of Stock
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. SVP Steven K. Wilson Sells 7,143 Shares of Stock
Fortress Biotech Director Malcolm Hoenlein Buys 16,667 Shares
Fortress Biotech Director Malcolm Hoenlein Buys 16,667 Shares
MBIA Inc. Director Charles R. Rinehart Sells 25,000 Shares
MBIA Inc. Director Charles R. Rinehart Sells 25,000 Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report