Zacks: Analysts Expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Announce -$4.54 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will post ($4.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($3.55). Allegiant Travel reported earnings of $2.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 268.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of ($9.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.00) to ($7.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.92.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $128.55 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $183.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.39 and a 200-day moving average of $106.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $2,625,299.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,572,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,016,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 65,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $7,873,567.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,572,375 shares in the company, valued at $307,836,116.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $956,420 and have sold 190,870 shares valued at $24,208,483. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,515,000 after acquiring an additional 136,257 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 658,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 211.6% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 427,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,673,000 after purchasing an additional 290,210 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

