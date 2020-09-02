Brokerages Anticipate Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Post $2.99 EPS

Analysts expect Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings per share of $2.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.25. Charter Communications reported earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $12.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $13.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $19.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.91 to $23.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Benchmark upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.25.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total transaction of $43,032,763.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,115,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,269 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,257. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 360.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 122.2% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Charter Communications by 125.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $617.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $587.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. Charter Communications has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $621.04.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

