California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 308.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,086,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820,407 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $14,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TME. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 245,905 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,029,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 38.3% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 34,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at $243,000. 23.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TME. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $15.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

TME opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.48. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $17.97.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.