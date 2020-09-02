California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Carlisle Companies worth $14,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $132.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.51. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

CSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

