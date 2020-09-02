Zacks: Brokerages Expect W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) to Announce $4.12 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) will report earnings per share of $4.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.72. W W Grainger posted earnings of $4.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full-year earnings of $15.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.10 to $16.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $17.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $19.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for W W Grainger.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Longbow Research raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.75.

In related news, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total transaction of $23,381,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,810,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,647,193.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $918,843.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in W W Grainger by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 293.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 857.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW stock opened at $367.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. W W Grainger has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $369.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $345.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $1.53 dividend. This is a boost from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

