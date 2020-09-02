California Public Employees Retirement System Has $14.56 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Williams-Sonoma worth $14,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cfra increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Shares of WSM opened at $88.06 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.94 and a 200-day moving average of $71.49.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $1,436,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,039,395.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $688,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,970 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

