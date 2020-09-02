California Public Employees Retirement System Has $14.27 Million Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,012 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Gentex worth $14,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 174.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2,267.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1,265.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 342.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

GNTX opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $229.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.36 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

