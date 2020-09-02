Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Amedisys worth $14,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,209 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.81, for a total value of $390,573.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total transaction of $173,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,256 shares of company stock worth $1,224,686. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMED opened at $241.78 on Wednesday. Amedisys Inc has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $246.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $485.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.38 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.67.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

