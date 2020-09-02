Analysts Expect Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) will announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.91. Perrigo reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Sunday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 2,828 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.01 per share, with a total value of $149,912.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,202 shares in the company, valued at $434,788.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 26.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 91.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 33.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.88. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Earnings History and Estimates for Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

