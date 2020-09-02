Analysts Expect Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) will announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.91. Perrigo reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Sunday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 2,828 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.01 per share, with a total value of $149,912.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,202 shares in the company, valued at $434,788.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 26.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 91.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 33.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.88. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

