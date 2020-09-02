California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,038 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $14,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2,258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFPT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Proofpoint from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.84.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $1,140,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,155.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $152,412.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,119.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,597 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $115.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Proofpoint Inc has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.12.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $258.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.95 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.