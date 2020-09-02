California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,623 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of LPL Financial worth $13,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 5,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $466,056.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,193.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $1,904,258.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,913.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,143 shares of company stock valued at $5,376,533. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of LPL Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.64.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $82.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.48.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 54.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

